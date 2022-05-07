NHL: The Wild once again stuns the Blues and leads 2-1 in the series

Friday May 6 2022 10:36 PM

(Update : Saturday 7 May 2022. 00:16)

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury saved 29 pucks and the Minnesota Wild again beat the St. Louis Blues with a 5-1 win on Friday night.

Two days after winning 4-0, Wild is now 2-1 up in the first-round series in the West.

The Wild scored the first goal of the match after just 39 seconds: Joel Erickson Eck fed Jordan Greenway well, who scored a one-time goal.

Minnesota is back on the offensive less than two minutes after breaking up with Kaprizov, the author of a hat-trick in the last game. He missed his first attempt but then shot from behind the net to defeat Phil Hossou and make it 2-0.

The Blues suffered another blow, losing the services of Tori Krug after spending only 3:10 on the ice. He left the match with a lower body injury after coming into contact with Matt Poldy. He found it difficult to bear weight on his left leg.

Once in the second half, Mats Zuccarello hit the goal with a fine shot from his wrist at the top of the net and Kaprizov added a crucial pass to his tally.

The wilderness didn’t stop there. After 22 seconds of play in the third, Nick Foligno passed the puck to Ericsson Eck who scored single-handedly into the hole with a good wrist shot.

After four unanswered goals from the opponent, as in the last game, Ryan O’Reilly finally got the Blues on the board, before Robert Thomas was frustrated by the post.

Jonas Broden completed the recording.

The Blues face a large number of injuries in defense. Marco Scandella finally played his first game tonight after suffering a lower body injury sustained late in the regular season. Nick Lady was injured in the first game, while Robert Borzozo was hit in the face early in the second game, both of whom went out tonight.

