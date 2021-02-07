Liberals in Nova Scotia on Saturday elected former Forestry Minister Ian Rankin as the new leader and incoming prime minister of the province. This summer, his predecessor, Stephen McNeill, announced his retirement from politics.

Mr. Rankin was elected on the second ballot with more than 52% of the points. It was preferred to former Labor Minister Labi Cosoles and former Health, Finance and Environment Minister Randy Delory.

Canadian Prime Minister Ian Rankin congratulated Ian Rankin by stressing the importance of building a strong economy and pledging to help the province move forward on important issues.

“By leveraging the Atlantic growth strategy, providing fast and reliable internet access to rural communities and investing in clean energy, we can create new jobs for the middle class,” Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

He also thanked Prime Minister Trudeau Stephen McNeill for his many years of service. Justin Trudeau said, “His leadership and dedication to the people of Nova Scotia have fostered economic growth and helped build inclusive societies.”

The leadership race began over the summer after Prime Minister Stephen McConnell announced he was retiring from politics.

Around 8,100 delegates took part in the virtual ballot last week.

