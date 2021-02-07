Tokyo Olympics president no longer fit for office | Olympic Games

Since then, Mr Morey has apologized for saying that women talk a lot at meetings, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has held the case closed after his apology.

But in this poll, 59.9% of those surveyed believe that Morey, the now 83-year-old former prime minister, is no longer legitimate to hold the position, while only 6.8% agreed to the contrary. Kyodo did not specify the opinion of the remaining 33.3%.

I remained silent , Because such talk Should not be allowed On Friday, the same agency quoted Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

The president of the Japanese Olympic Committee, Yasuhiro Yamashita, personally saw Mr. Mori’s comments as such inappropriate And the It goes against the spirit of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Without demanding his resignation, according to local media.

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka criticized Mr. Mori’s comments on Saturday, saying it came from A. ignorant .

An online petition calling for his resignation has received over 128,300 signatures, including composer Ryoichi Sakamoto, who won the Academy Award for Best Soundtrack in 1988 for The last emperor.

The Tokyo Olympics, postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, are scheduled to open on July 23. According to the Kyodo survey, 47.1% of those questioned believe that they should be postponed again, while 35.2% support the complete abolition, and only 14.5% of the 1,023 people questioned over a two-day period by phone, considering that they should be held on the phone. Scheduled date.