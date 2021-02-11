Identifying new risk factor genes

The Public Relations Gilles Freire, Head of the Department of Medical Oncology at Urban Hospice in Lyon and a specialist in breast cancer, analyzes the two large studies on breast cancer genetics and the changes in practice involved

The Dr. Benjamin WhiplusInfectious Diseases Specialist at CHU Kremlin-Bicêtre, offers his perspective as an infectious disease specialist on the actual absence of influenza and gastroenteritis this year

And also:

Progestin and meningioma risk, data from the French National Survey reveal a dose-dependent risk

Rheumatoid arthritis, a third of the risk of developing this autoimmune disease is attributable to 3 lifestyle risk factors.

TIA doubles the risk of having a stroke later on, and this risk is higher in the 7 days following a TIA







