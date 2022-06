Immigration to Canada (as an artist) – professional oud player Aziz al-Dawyi (official introduction) – the initiative

Akim Kermesh launches the documentary series Immigration to Canada (as an artist) with the first issue dedicated to professional oud player Aziz Al-Dawyi.

Through production company AK Medias, Akim Kermiche produces numerous reports covering Quebec cultural news and several festivals.

In this series of documentaries on “Immigration to Canada”, the director devotes the first episode to Moroccan-Canadian artist Aziz Daoui.

Check out the official trailer

Akim Karmic

