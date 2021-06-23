Important Facts to Know about Certbolt Microsoft AZ-104: Microsoft Azure Administrator Exam and Practice Tests

The Certbolt Microsoft AZ-104: Microsoft Azure Administrator exam is designed to measure the candidates’ competence in performing certain technical tasks. These include managing Azure identity & governance; managing and implementing virtual networking; managing and implementing storage; monitoring & backing up Azure resources; and managing and deploying Azure compute resources.

The Certbolt Microsoft AZ-104 test is the only exam that the individuals must pass to obtain the Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate certification. If this certificate is your goal, then read to learn some important details related to this qualifying test and explore useful tips on how to ace it at your first attempt.

Who are the potential candidates for the Microsoft AZ-104 exam?

Before going for any certification, you need to make sure that you meet the knowledge and experience requirements. The target candidates for the Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate certificate and its corresponding exam must have competency in the subject matter of implementing, monitoring, and managing the Microsoft Azure environments of the organizations. These professionals should possess experience in the administration of Microsoft Azure. They are also required to have a deep understanding of Azure workloads, governance, security, and key Azure services. Additionally, the applicants should have practical experience in using the Azure Resource Manager templates, Azure portal, PowerShell, as well as Azure CLI.

How can you register for the Microsoft AZ-104 exam?

The registration process for the Certbolt – AZ-104 exam is done through the Pearson VUE platform. This is the official administrator of the Microsoft certification tests. Before you can register for the exam, you must pay the fee of $165. This pricing applies to a single delivery of the test. If you do not pass it on the first try, you will have to pay another fee to retake the exam. To retake the test, you must wait for 24 hours. When registering and scheduling your exam, you would be asked to select the language in which you would like to pass your test. You have four options, including English, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese.

How can you prepare for the Microsoft AZ-104 exam?

Without a doubt, the Certbolt Microsoft AZ-104 certification exam is one of the most challenging and toughest tests within the Azure technology track. This is why Microsoft recommends that the candidates gain a minimum of 6 months of practical experience in the implementation of Azure. To prepare for the exam, follow the simple tips outlined below:

Study the Exam Objectives

The Certbolt Microsoft AZ-104 exam covers five domains and their details can be found on the official website. The first step towards preparation for the test is to review its objectives. This will enable you to identify the scope of content that is covered in the exam and also help you select the appropriate study materials.

Take Advantage of Resources from the Microsoft Learning Platform

When going through the exam webpage, look for the preparation section on it. Here, you will find different training resources that will help you prepare for your test. You can choose the paid instructor-led courses as well as free self-study paths.

Use Exam Dumps and Additional Training Tools

Although the Microsoft Learning Platform offers a variety of study materials for the Certbolt Microsoft AZ-104 test, you need to take your preparation a step further. Exam dumps come in handy in this situation as they help you gain the relevant skills in the test-taking process. You can check Certbolt.com for the real and authentic dumps and other up-to-date materials.

Conclusion

The Certbolt Microsoft AZ-104 exam leads to the Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate certification that can open up a host of career opportunities with highly rewarding remuneration. If you want to establish a successful career in the IT industry, you should definitely go for this certificate.