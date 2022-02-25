Impots.gouv is down, documents are missing

At the moment, there is no indication that it is a cyber attack, but impots.gouv.fr is down.

The government tax administration website is currently experiencing a malfunction that prevents Internet users from accessing their documents on their personal space. As it is, the home page oftax.gouv It also indicates thatThis page is temporarily unavailable“And they invite us to renew our application later.

On the platform’s homepage, there is an informative appendix that reveals “certain documents are not available in your secure spaces”, without further details. However, this failure does not appear to be related to professional spaces that are also accessible from the same location; It appears to be limited to certain spaces.

Don’t panic, the same message ensures that this unavailability will remain completely temporary. “No document was lost“Can we read there. So all the documents that are currently missing should be available again very soon. However, we have no information on the processing time for this situation.

The warning message also ensures that the impots.gouv teams are currently working on restoring the service. We can therefore expect to find our documents online within a reasonable time, even if it is very difficult to estimate how long the technical teams will be involved.

No sign of a cyber attack

The question of the exact origin of these technical accidents remains at the site of taxation. This is unknown at the moment, and nothing says that the platform will communicate this information in the future. But for now, everything points to a slight breakdown. This wouldn’t be the first time the site encountered this kind of technical problem. Capital states that the entire site was affected by a major outage in June 2021.

Be that as it may, there is no evidence that this is the result of a malicious act, such as computer hacking. So you don’t have to worry about the confidentiality of the documents involved, at least for the time being.