Supreme Court of the United States | Biden appoints Judge Kitangi Brown Jackson

(Washington) President Joe Biden on Friday confirmed his decision to appoint Justice Kitangi Brown-Jackson, 51, to the Supreme Court of the United States, as the first black female judge to serve in the nation’s highest judicial institution.

“She is one of the brightest legal minds in our nation,” tweeted Mr. Biden, who will formally introduce the judge at a White House ceremony on Friday afternoon. Mme The Senate will have to confirm Jackson’s entry into the body, which currently has a conservative majority, which settles important societal debates in the United States.

Replacing Progressive Judge Stephen Breyer, who will retire at the end of June, the elected official will join the prestigious body of nine justices to ensure the constitutionality of US laws.

Kitangi Brown-Jackson was one of three finalists, following a careful nomination process to avoid any unpleasant surprises during the Senate confirmation stage, an intense moment during which Democrats expect to see the judge put Republicans on the grill.

Given the stakes, Joe Biden shared this selection, interviewing the judges for the final contest.

Mme Jackson is a member of the Federal Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., a body notable for the importance of the cases she is going through and thus considered a springboard.