Improving Your Smile With Porcelain Veneers

If your smile suffers from gaps, misshapen teeth or other aesthetic flaws, now may be the time to make changes. Porcelain veneers are an increasingly popular cosmetic dentistry solution.

As opposed to braces, which require time and dedication for correction, porcelain veneers provide more immediate solutions to cosmetic smile issues than any other restoration. Proper care also extends their longevity compared to other restoration options.

Natural Appearance

Porcelain veneers can help disguise any teeth that appear crooked, gapped or discolored by covering up these imperfections and covering up chips or cracks, while at the same time whitening existing ones for an improved smile.

Since porcelain shells are composed from the same material as your natural teeth, they appear very lifelike. Their translucent texture further helps create an authentic appearance and they reflect light similarly. Furthermore, porcelain is strong and long-term making it an excellent material choice for veneers.

At your consultation, we will help you decide if veneers are right for you. They may be used alone or as part of a comprehensive cosmetic dentistry treatment plan; if major dental issues exist we will recommend alternative approaches first before considering this procedure; financing solutions may make this procedure more affordable.

Whiten Your Teeth

Porcelain veneers are custom-crafted to blend in seamlessly with the color of your natural teeth, matching their hue precisely. While porcelain veneers won’t whiten their own surroundings, they can effectively cover surface discolorations caused by age or certain beverages such as coffee and red wine.

Though veneers are stain-resistant, they still require care to ensure they remain in great condition. We suggest limiting your intake of food and beverages with high levels of coloring agents; using mild polishing toothpaste regularly to remove stains; brushing daily and flossing at least twice monthly to keep surfaces clear; as well as visiting your dentist every six months or year for professional cleanings or examinations in order to keep your veneers in great shape.

Porcelain veneers Barrie can help enhance your smile if your teeth have chipped, worn down, cracked, uneven, misalign or misalignments. Furthermore, consider teeth whitening to improve its color as well.

Repair Damaged Teeth

porcelain veneers can be quite durable, yet still break. If they do break, however, usually only a relatively minor piece will break and can easily be fixed by your dentist. However, habits like teeth grinding/clenching/clearing ice and nail biting may damage them and cause chips, cracks or dislodgedness of veneers to occur.

Porcelain veneers can quickly improve shape, colour and position (if minor) to address various cosmetic flaws in your smile. However, it is important that your cosmetic dentist discuss your treatment goals to make sure this is indeed the optimal option for you.

Not to be underestimated is that porcelain veneers require extra care and consideration than your natural teeth, so it is wise to learn more about this procedure before proceeding with it. Luckily, many credit facilities provide affordable financing solutions which make this procedure possible for many individuals.

Restore Missing Teeth

Veneers offer a great cosmetic solution for various dental issues, but cannot replace missing teeth. In such instances, your dentist may recommend an implant restoration solution such as crowns.

Since veneers are constructed from porcelain, they closely resemble natural tooth enamel when you smile – meaning that other people won’t be able to tell that you have multiple veneers installed when looking at you!

At your first appointment, your dentist will discuss your treatment goals and take impressions of your teeth to create veneers. The creation process generally takes several weeks until your final appointment when your dentist will bond and adjust your new veneers – as well as assess their color, shape and length to make sure they’re perfect for you! While veneers are long-term restorations, regular follow up visits should be scheduled with your dentist in order to maintain oral health and prolong restorations’ longevity.