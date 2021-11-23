The season for cross-country skiing has begun in Quebec

It was important to me to open as soon as we could offer something to the skaters. At the weekend conditions weren’t perfect all around, but I knew there would be a group of skaters waiting to get their skis out. The promoter of a cross-country skiing center called the Montmorency Forest, Godefroy Bilodeau.

On Saturday and Sunday, more than 300 skaters dusted their skis across the country on a fifteen kilometer track. Quite the opposite of the situation this time last year.

The site has been completely closed to the public, after Laval University decided to end its recreational tourism activities. Rouge et Or cross-country ski coach Godefroy Bilodeau feared his athlete would lose a unique ski center in the area, because the season begins there as early as November and could extend into May.

Re-opening at full capacity

So he got to work in the middle of last winter, and he convinced the University College of Forestry at Laval to put him in charge of running the ski center. The success of his approach prompted him to repeat the experience this season, this time opening the site and his main chalet to maximum capacity, including accommodation.

The main chalet in the Montmorency forest will welcome visitors again this winter. Photo: Radio Canada/Guillaume Bedbuff

As a coach, the important thing for me is that athletes can train early in the season. Same thing at the end of the season. So why not offer people accommodation with that? It’s a great site , he explains.

Especially since cross-country skiing appears to be more popular than ever in Quebec, as evidenced by record ski sales last winter.

New chalet in Camp Mercier

Not too far in the Laurentides Wildlife Reserve, Camp Mercier management is also expecting a busy winter. pandemic obliges, SEPAQQuebec Association of Foreign Enterprises She had to control the number of passengers at cross-country ski centers a year ago. This time, the season will continue at full capacity and Camp Mercier has undergone changes.

The dining room in the new reception chalet at Camp Mercier. Photo: Radio Canada

The chalet was under construction last winter and is now ready to receive clients. Camp Mercier also got a new refurbished track-drawing device. It is scheduled to open on December 4.