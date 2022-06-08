In Ain Michel – Date 8 June 2022

Yes, the BSR Pee-wee International Championships (Picture 1) will take place from February 9-19, 2023. Would you like to participate? For information: www.tpwbsr.ca.

Welcome Jack (second photo) to the Patro de Lévis team! He will be responsible for building maintenance and concierge.

Get ready, there will be a whole family party at Fort Number One on July 1st as part of Canada Day.

A few weeks ago, Albatros Lévis launched its new website. New in terms of web design, you’ll find a lot of information on the site regarding support for critically ill or end-of-life people, as well as training offered by Albatros Levis. For information: www.albatroslevis.com.

Students from the Arts, Letters, Communication, Languages, Humanities, Languages, Natural Sciences, Languages ​​and Traveling Videographer Programs at Cégep de Lévis who pass the SIELE Exam have achieved results that exceed the goals of the (Third Image) program. This test certifies their level of Spanish proficiency. The results show that language training at Cégep de Lévis enables students to speak three languages. Although CEGEP aimed to reach level B1 (intermediate), 62% of them reached levels B2 (advanced) and C1 (superior).

Artists, craftsmen or cultural workers, people from business, education, community, municipality or other sectors, of all origins and from anywhere in Quebec, it’s time to register your activities in the Culture Days programme, which will take place on September 30, 1 and 2 october. For information: Organizers.journeesdelaculture.qc.ca/lobby/connection.

The residence of Saint-Étienne celebrated the 71st wedding anniversary of Antoine Andersen and Ghislaine Rancourt (fourth photo).

Construction company Maurice Bilodeau recently celebrated its fiftieth anniversary. The company, based in Levis, took the opportunity to gather, during a festive evening under the marquee, the employees, suppliers and representatives who knew how to make their mark there. Over the years, including the founders of the company, Maurice Pelodeau and his wife Gilda Russo. Jerome Cote and Caroline Pollard, owners of the company since 2015, were able to take advantage of the presence of Jack Gord, a federal representative, and Mayor of Levis, Gilles Lhuillier, as special guests on this anniversary evening (fifth photo).

Patrice Beaulieu is proud to join forces with his former colleagues, Kelly Anne Dumont and William Dumont, as well as his partners and cousins, Sebastien Laverdere and Mike Laverdere, on the new Ben & Florentine project in Saint-Nicolas (sixth photo).

The Saint-Romuald / Saint-Jean Snowboard Club would like to congratulate the skaters from level 1 to 3 who had the opportunity to participate in the regional competitions, and the attendees who were allowed to bring in several sleds (seventh photo).

On June 12, from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lévis Arena, L’Envol Gymnastics Club will present its annual free exhibition. On the list: gymnastics, of course, trampolines, games, gourmet surprises, entertainment and a lot of fun.

All members of the Chaudière-Appalaches Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada and their companions are invited to their last café before fall. People who wish to take part in the activity at Les Bleuets du Vire-Crêpes, on June 14 from 10:30 am, should reserve their place with Nicole Guay, by writing to [email protected] or by calling 418830 – 1515.

On May 28 and 29, two teams of volleyball students from the École Marcel-Male were playing at the Rouge et Or Junior Volleyball Classic at PEPS Laval University. The Sentinelles did well and the minor team 4 won the silver in Division 1 and the minor team 3 won the bronze in Division 2 (8th photo). Kudos to these athletes!

Congratulations to the two students in professional training for navigators who won a silver medal in the Canadian Olympiad of Commerce and Technology (photo 9)! Xavier Martineau, from the Training Center for Heavy Vehicle Mechanics (Heavy Vehicle Technology category) and Loïc Jacques, from the Lévis Vocational Training Center (welder category) have shown that the skills they have acquired over the years allow them to be among the top talents in the province and Canada.

The Orchester d’harmonie des Chutes (OHDC) will give a concert on Saturday 11 June at 8pm at the Salle l’Héritage at Saint-Jean-Chrysostome Church. This OHDC party will be presented under the title “Retrovailles”. Tickets are available at lepointdevente.com.

The Juvénat Notre-Dame de Saint-Romuald charity run raised $13,355 for Leucan (10th photo).

In conclusion, I would like to wish a happy birthday to Richard Chamberland (June 6 – Multiver), Andre Raymond (June 6 – La Tempete Golf Club), Michele Belzel (June 7 – retired from Levis), Gerald Larousse (June 7), Marie Claude Croteau (June 7), Daryl Samuel (June 7 – SD Department), René Moffitt (June 7 – Ecom), André Matt (June 8), Isabel Fortin (June 8 – Desjardins), Jean-Luc Lemieux (June 8) , Clement Boucher (June 9), Dominic Denver (June 9 – Hotel Due de Levis), Danielle Samson (June 11 – Kia Levis), Jean-Pierre Coureaux (June 12 – Desircome), Sacha Beaudoin (June 12 – Beaudoin music) and Jean Richard (June 12).