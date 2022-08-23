In California, celebrities were suspended for not complying with drought restrictions

Several celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Sylvester Stallone, have received warnings not to follow the restrictions on water consumption due to the ongoing drought in California. Los Angeles Times.

• Read also: The risk of exceptional flooding in the drought-stricken American West

• Read also: Within 30 years, the ‘Extreme Heat Belt’ will cover the middle of the United States

These restrictions are in effect in many areas of Southern California, including affluent neighborhoods in Calabasas and Hidden Hills.

But more than 2,000 residents of these two regions, known for their green lawns and giant swimming pools, continue to exceed the permissible limit, sometimes even further.

Thus, Kim Kardashian, like her sister Kourtney, who are both reality TV stars, was pinned multiple times in June according to Los Angeles TimesCiting official documents.

The Hidden Hills home and adjacent land owned by a trust linked to Kim Kardashian exceeded the water allocation by nearly 880,000 liters in total. Kourtney Kardashian’s home in Calabasas was overflowing with 380,000 liters.

Sylvester Stallone’s Hidden Hills condo exceeded its June quota by 870,000 liters – 533% more than the cap.

Violators are initially fined hundreds of dollars, but rebels and repeat offenders—often very wealthy—can see their waters cut back slightly.

The newspaper reported that authorities in the Las Virginia Municipal Water District, which covers Calabasas and Hidden Hills, have already installed flow-restricting devices at about 20 main shut-off valves.

AFP has called, and a representative for the Kardashian sisters has yet to respond.

Mr Stallone’s lawyer told the Daily that his article risks “distorting the situation” on a property with about 500 mature trees, saying his clients “proactively” installed a drip irrigation system and left some lawns to die.

More and more Southern Californians are replacing their water-starved lawns with tougher plants in the area.

Facing more than two decades of devastating drought exacerbated by climate change, the state of California has announced a new strategy to collect, treat and desalinate more water.

Las Virginia spokesman Mike McNutt said he hopes celebrities can lead by example when it comes to following the rules.

“People listen to you, they watch you, they appreciate what you do,” he said.