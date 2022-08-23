Preliminary agreement between Radio Canada and the main association of the French network

The two parties announced the news publicly in a press release that appeared in the afternoon. Correspondence, brief, uses the same terms and indicates that an agreement has been reached in principle After nearly 75 negotiating meetings .

Radio Canada and the union recognize the importance of maintaining an open and constructive dialogue during the agreement and can already confirm that progress on the next agreement will help establish continuity for the dialogue that took place a year ago. -Can we read?

Both sides say they have agreed Later disclosure of the terms of the agreement in principle to allow union authorities to decide on this agreement in the coming weeks .

collective agreement STTRC It expired on October 15, 2021. Radio Canada wanted to renew it for two years, but this proposal was rejected by the union’s management.

Vote next month

A general meeting (GA) of about 3,000 employees will be held on Sunday 25 September so that they can vote on the agreement in principle. The meeting will be held in Montreal and will be broadcast by video in other regions.

In the meantime, members of the negotiating committee and management STTRC She will be on a regional tour from August 30 to September 20 to showcase the agreement. The union council, comprising a few dozen delegates, will also have the opportunity to consider the terms of the agreement and make its recommendations to AG .

If the agreement is rejected in principle, a labor dispute may arise, since both parties will have the right to strike and lock down in the meantime.

In an interview Monday evening, union president Pierre Tousignant indicated that he hoped the agreement would be ratified by his peers, as long as the negotiating committee would never have accepted the agreement. Undefensible .

The agreement was concluded in the presence of the conciliator whose term, which was due to expire on August 5, has been extended until August 21 at 11:59 p.m., Mr. Tousignant explains. Negotiators agreed to a settlement on Sunday evening, which was approved by the two negotiating committees on Monday.

The STTRC Represents all Radio Canada employees working in Quebec and Moncton, except for those affiliated with the Association of Directors and the Association of Professionals and Supervisors. The Canadian Media Guild represents craftsmen from other provinces.

The current collective agreement is the result of difficult negotiations that culminated in rejecting a first agreement in principle, in June 2018, and then agreeing to another three months later, in September 2018.

This business contract was negotiated between Radio Canada and predecessor STTRC namely the Radio Canada Communications Syndicate (SCRC), which itself swallowed up two more unions after a forced merger decision by the Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB).