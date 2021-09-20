In neighboring France – the flag comes to the Château de Voltaire

– Science comes to Château de Voltaire On the occasion of the Fête de la science, science events and conferences will be held in the park on Saturday 9 October, on topics such as the Internet, astronomy, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture and artificial intelligence. Oliver Pot

The Château de Voltaire, in Ferney-Voltaire, will host events open to the public on various scientific topics on October 9. Lucien Fortunati

For the fourth year in a row, “Science and Biodiversity in the Spotlight at Ferney Voltaire Science Village”, Saturday 9 October from 10 am to 6 pm. Organized in collaboration with Pangloss Labs and the city of Ferney-Voltaire, the Science Village is once again set in the Château de Voltaire park on a topical theme. This year, as part of the 30th anniversary of the Fête de la science in France, the “Passion of Discovery” will be in the spotlight, says a press release from the organizers.

In the wonderful location of the Château de Voltaire Park, curious people of all ages will be able to discover, in accordance with the established sanitary rules, the many pavilions, workshops and visits offered by associations and businessmen from Greater Geneva, in wonderful places. Topics like astronomy, hydrogen, fertilization, soft mobility, biodiversity, sustainable agriculture, bee world, robotics…

Birth of the word wide web at CERN

The conference program will address, among others, the topics of biohacking, the birth of the “World Wide Web” (www) and artificial intelligence. Original performances will also be presented: dancing atoms, revealing particles … and for the quiet, a juice bar run by the association Les jardins de Voltaire and the Pangloss Café will be installed on site.

Ahead of this day of scientific events and conferences, CERN, partner in the operation, which will take place at a stand in the castle, will present a film screening on October 6 followed by a debate at 8 pm in the castle garden. de Voltaire with participation by François Flückiger, Internet promoter in Europe and former head of the web team at CERN, and Maria Jeroni, Director of Openlab Technology at CERN.

