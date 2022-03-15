The famous pianist and composer with Quatuor Saguenay on Tuesday at TBN

Jeff Neve is a prolific and brilliant artist with an impressive track record. Among other things, he collaborated on the film’s soundtrack the artistWhich won an Academy Award in 2012 for Best Film Music.

What we’re going to do is collaborate with Quatuor Saguenay which is great because it’s my first time playing with them. It’s cool, so this is really fun. I’ll also be playing with a local drummer, Dominique Cloutier (from Alma), and Nicolas Pedard on double bass. I also brought Teus Nobel, from Holland, on the trumpet. So here they are, though, a very international band, but with a lot of talent. I’m excited to do it tomorrow (Tuesday) he said in an interview with Telejournal Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean.

This concert is organized by the Orchester Symphonique du Saguenay Lac-Saint-Jean and Festival Jazz & Blues de Saguenay, which will take place from 28 to 1 AprilVerse Mayo.

The program will actually be a collection of songs that I write for movies and TV series, but on the other hand, there are also jazz songs and there is a bit of classical music. So it’s really a combination he added.

The show will begin at 8 p.m., and tickets go on sale for $30.

Based on Julie Laroche’s report