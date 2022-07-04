In order for airports to function, you have to recruit

If the situation is currently catastrophic at airports in the middle of summer, it is because of a lack of personnel to guarantee flights.

The chaos currently unfolding at the country’s airports is the result of a fundamental problem that is not new: the shortage of manpower. “Before the pandemic, we were already understaffed, and I’m talking about pilots and flight attendants,” Mehran Ebrahimi, director of the Observatory of Aeronautics and Civil Aviation, explained on air on LCN.

If the pandemic has somehow made us forget this fact, but with flights resuming, it is necessary again.

“When we plan flights without taking into account the fact of personnel availability, we are exceeding our ability to deliver these flights,” the expert identifies. “Since then, the situation has to be balanced, and what is at hand is to reduce the number of flights to what the companies can offer.”

The possibility of more flight cancellations, at one of the busiest times of the year, remains possible, depending on several variables.

This will depend, for example, on several questions such as “Will other customs officials arrive? Will the airlines have the ability to hire people or not?”

