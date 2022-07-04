No health sensors this year, Apple will still prefer its watches

AirPods Pro successors expected at the start of the school year shouldn’t be equipped with new health features this year, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gorman reports.

The AirPods Pro 2 are waiting for this fall And you should finally provide a sequel to High quality headphones from AppleThree years after its launch. So far rumors have mentioned the integration in this new version Health related featuresbut in the end it will not be on the agenda.

Two health jobs finally left out

We were expecting a heart rate monitor or even a body temperature measurement included in future Airpods Pro 2. In the end, that won’t be the case. According to Mark Gorman in his newsletter employmentthe Cupertino teams would have finally given up on their implementation, at least for this year.

“Over the past few months, there have been rumors that this year’s model has the ability to detect a wearer’s heart rate or body temperature. I’ve been told that neither feature is likely to come in the 2022 version, although both enhancements are being explored within the company They might come one day.”

Health is the preserve of Apple Watch right now

However, these tested features have not been completely abandoned by Apple. Because, according to the journalist, Body temperature measurement Especially you should be part of the latest inApple Watch Series 8 To inform you if necessary of the onset of fever.

But these AirPods Pro 2 will not be without interest. Several recent rumors from 52Audio also point to a possible new case and Quality Support without data loss to music. The arrival of this new model will also provide more advanced “adaptive” active noise reduction, but with a design somewhat similar to the first model.

To follow us, we invite you to Download our Android and iOS app. You can read our articles and files and watch the latest videos on YouTube.