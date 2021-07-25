in pictures | Jay-Z and Beyonce’s $3 million home burned down in arson

An investigation has been launched to determine the source of Wednesday’s fire at the $3 million home of famous couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

The couple’s $2.4 million ($3 million Canadian) Spanish Baroque mansion in New Orleans, Louisiana, has caught fire. Local officials told the Thames that the fire was classified as “arson.”

The New Orleans Police Department received reports that someone was seen behaving suspiciously near the house shortly before the fire started. Once they arrived, the officers discovered that the property had been set on fire.





According to British media The Independent, the oven was supposed to start in the kitchen where the books placed in the oven were found. It was also reported that a gas canister was discovered in the house.

The 22 firefighters would have needed two hours to put out the flames, and things could have been much worse without their quick response.

A source said, “Had they not arrived as quickly as they did, the situation would have been much worse. It is a historic home.”

The director also confirmed that there were no injuries and no one was evacuated.

Update: NOPD confirms that the house fire is owned by Beyoncé and Jay-Z is being investigated as arson. The PD received information about the suspicious person at the same time/area where the fire occurred. Tweet embed pic.twitter.com/3P4ThP4LeV – Chris Welty (@Chris_R_Welty) July 22, 2021

Music celebrities have not yet commented on the news.

The palace was originally built as a church in 1927.

The Lemonade star and her husband were reported to have purchased a $2.4 million ($3 million Canadian) six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom apartment in early 2010 “through Sugarcane Park LLC.” , a company run by Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Lawson.