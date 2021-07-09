Indigenous women of Quebec leave the League of Indigenous Women of Canada

This decision was made last May InstructionsIndigenous women of Quebec The media did not report until Thursday.

Since 2020, InstructionsIndigenous women of Quebec He was excluded from any participation in the Board of Directors BusinessAssociation of Indigenous Women of Canada And without knowing it. This contributed significantly to the further deterioration of the relationship between the two organizations, which was already fragile. , Indicates InstructionsIndigenous women of Quebec In a press release.

Confirmation completely refutes BusinessAssociation of Indigenous Women of Canada . Marie Hannaburg, Executive Member of InstructionsIndigenous women of Quebec , is still a member of the board of directors BusinessAssociation of Indigenous Women of Canada It has continued to receive notices, agendas and documents from every Board meeting held since Ms. Michelle’s suspension , the organization’s attorney, Edward Mann, explains in an email.

It also indicates that Ms. Hanaburg never attended the meetings during this His attendance was expected, and his absence from every meeting was unjustified and disappointing .

To read the document, InstructionsIndigenous women of Quebec Gives the impression that BusinessAssociation of Indigenous Women of Canada Who excluded: We consider it InstructionsIndigenous women of Quebec You must have been notified of this exclusion by receiving official documentation from BusinessAssociation of Indigenous Women of Canada ordered this news .

Lynne Groulkes and Vivien Michel do not have a good relationship. Photo: Association of Indigenous Women of Canada

The InstructionsIndigenous women of Quebec think so now BusinessAssociation of Indigenous Women of Canada It is no longer credible enough to carry out its mission, moreover, it guarantees it Several women alleged that they were mistreated by BusinessAssociation of Indigenous Women of Canada .

We had to act in the best interests of our members. The adoption of this resolution was essential to the well-being of all indigenous women and girls. InstructionsIndigenous women of Quebec It will continue to carry out its mission independently of BusinessAssociation of Indigenous Women of Canada , which aims to collectively and individually advance the rights and interests of Indigenous women in Quebec. Thus, we will carry the voice of our organization in a healthy environment says Vivian Michel, Principal InstructionsIndigenous women of Quebec In the press release.

Their organization has chosen to move forward and we wish them the best in their future endeavours. , attorney Edward Mann concludes BusinessAssociation of Indigenous Women of Canada .

Remember that relations have been strained for some time between the two organizations. There is a conflict between the general manager BusinessAssociation of Indigenous Women of Canada Lynne Groulkes and Vivien Michel.

In August 2019, Ms Groulx filed a complaint in particular for harassment and retaliation against Ms. Michel.

Then, in December 2019, . was released BusinessAssociation of Indigenous Women of Canada He confirmed that Vivian Michel had been suspended due to this complaint, which led to divisions within the company’s board of directors BusinessAssociation of Indigenous Women of Canada .