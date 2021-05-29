Indochina at a concert in Percy to advance science and advocate for Covid-19

Basic

This is the first time in months: This Saturday, some 5,000 spectators will go to the Percy Aisles for the Indochina concert. This test will be coupled with a scientific study to learn more about Covid-19 contaminations.

Some 5,000 spectators have an appointment on Saturday 29 May to dance to the rhythms of Indochina and rediscover life in the Percy Hole in Paris, during a concert accompanied by a highly anticipated scholarly study. Covid-19.

No banishment, but an obligatory mask.

In respect of the curfew, which remains in effect at 9 pm, the free concert begins at tea time, with the first electrical part being presented starting at 5 pm by Etienne de Crécy, the “French Touch” character, before the arrival of Nicolas Serkis and her companions. Gang at 6 pm

A concert has been postponed several times

Indochina, a veteran band formed in 1981, that fills stadiums, and that has passed through the generations, from “The Adventurer” to “I Asked The Moon”, returns to the stage after having to postpone for a year (in the spring)-summer 2022) tour Forty-year-old, because of the health crisis.

This experiment, already conducted elsewhere in Europe, became a sea snake in France, where it was postponed several times. It is finally carried out against the background of a clear improvement in the health status, two days before the start of vaccination for all adults.

But the stakes remain high for the entertainment sector, which is seeing its resumption in dotted lines, despite the green light since May 19 for concerts with spacing.

So far, existing festivals have been allowed this summer, but with a maximum of 1 person per 4 square meters. A number of festivals have actually been thrown into the towel (Solidays, Eurockéennes), only the rare events that take place, often in the form of seating and scale (Francofolies, Printemps de Bourges, Vieilles Charrues).