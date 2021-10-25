Infection rate triples in a few days in Landes

The number of Covid-19 infections is rising again in Landes, according to data from Public Health France. However, a few days ago, the department was still one of the most well-preserved in France, with an infection rate of 13 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. but this The average has been multiplied by more than three in 10 days and falls at 44.9 on Monday 25 October. Most of those infected in the department are not vaccinated, as determined by the ARS regional health agency. According to her, of the 139 cases of contamination identified last week in Landes, 84% were not vaccinated.

Groups in the lottery and the choir

According to ARS, the regional health agency, the groups were identified during festive gatherings in Landes, . Lotto in particular and choral. Related cause for concern Because these events often bring together the elderly, who are at greater risk of developing severe forms of the disease. Most of the infected people in these clusters were not vaccinated. However, events such as the lottery are subject to a health card. “We invite the organizers to check the health cardThis was stated by Didier Coteaud, representative of the ARS County.

In the Landes, groups have also appeared in recent days in families, mainly unvaccinated, but also among members of the traveller’s community, who are generally little vaccinated.