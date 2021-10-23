Influenza vaccination campaign launched in Manitoba

The order also includes high-dose shots, a type of vaccine designed for seniors 65 and older to specifically protect them from the risk of complications from the flu.

In 2017, Manitoba became the first province in Canada to offer high-dose vaccines to seniors, according to a statement from the province.

Who can get a high dose of the flu vaccine? Persons living in dwellings receiving support and assistance services;

Persons newly incarcerated or transferred from another federal correctional facility or from outside the county;

Persons receiving home care services while on a waiting list for admission to a long-term care facility;

People who live in a First Nation or in a remote or secluded community;

People who live north of the 53rd parallel.

Getting a flu shot is the most effective way to protect yourself in the community , says Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon.

It also encourages all Manitobans to stay active, eat healthy foods and reduce stress during the winter. A good way to improve our mental and physical health Adds chief medical officer.

The flu could put more stress on the healthcare system

Brent Rossen remembers that COVID-19 still exists And if we have the flu circulating at the same time, it can put a huge strain on our healthcare system , He said.

The Pneu-P-23 vaccine, or the polysaccharide vaccine that helps protect against pneumococcal infection, is also freely available to older adults anywhere influenza vaccines are distributed. Both can be administered at the same time.

Medical microbiologist at Saint-Boniface Hospital, Dr Philippe Lagacé-Wiens, is encouraging Manitobans to get vaccinated against influenza to avoid overburdening the health network, while the return of the flu season is expected.

Dr. Lagacé-Wiens says it is possible to see the first signs of an increase in the number of influenza cases in the United States and in the tropics.

Efforts to counter the spread of COVID-19 have had an impact on influenza. We didn’t see any last year. But with a return to social interactions, the flu is expected to return. It’s been twenty months or more since we last saw the flu. Immunity will be reduced in the general population. He’s pushing the importance of immunization to prevent this winter’s flu wave.

According to Dr. Lagacé-Wiens, it is The fort is possible That the province should transfer people with less severe illnesses to other hospitals, even outside the province, to protect Manitoba’s health system.

Vaccines are notably available in public health offices, physicians’ offices, and access centers.

In 2020, the county broke its own immunization coverage record, with 31.6% of the population vaccinated.

According to Health Canada’s latest weekly influenza surveillance report, no cases were reported in Manitoba from September 26 to October 9, 2021.