Influenza vaccination campaign to inflate Covid vaccination

ARS Pays de la Loire is based on Next Influenza Vaccination Campaign To capture people over 85 who have not been vaccinated against the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Potential reservoir for an epidemic recovery’

In this age group, which is more fragile than others, 36,000 residents of the area are concerned according to health authorities. Benoit James is Deputy Director of ARS: “This anti-influenza campaign will allow us to increase vaccination against Covid because we can do double vaccination at once. We will set up mobile units that will move into homes or there will be appointments for transfers to the vaccination center. Those who are over 85, the risk of hospitalization is eight times greater than People who are 40 years old. Those 36,000 people represent a potential reservoir for an epidemic recovery, with the onset of winter, and therefore have an impact on our care services.”

The influenza vaccination campaign will start at the end of this month. A free number will be provided to the public: 0800730957.

224 caregivers suspended on Pays de la Loire

In addition, according to the latest data from the ARS and Rectorate, 55 chapters have been closed in the Pays de la Loire region. As for the vaccination of children at the age of 12/17 years, 74% of them received two doses. 70,000 middle and high school students have not yet taken the step of vaccinating. ARS announces it 94% of hospital staff are vaccinated. 224 caregivers were suspended.

Finally, note the health authorities, so far, 6 liberal health professionals, not in favor of compulsory vaccination, decided on their own to stop their activity Hence for self-suspension. Further official notices of suspension are expected.