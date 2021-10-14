Laila Fernandez Withdraws From Billie Jean King Cup

Tennis Canada announced in a press release Thursday that Kipker Leila Annie Fernandez has withdrawn from the Canadian team that will compete in the Billie Jean King King Cup in November.

Fernandez, who is from Laval, will be replaced on the list by Carol Chow, of Richmond Hill, Ont. Thus, the 26-year-old Zhao will participate in this competition for the fourth time in her career.

“After careful consideration, I have made the decision not to play the BJK Cup final. I wish my team the best of luck in November,” Fernandez, a finalist at the last US Open, said, without specifying the reasons for the 28’s withdrawal.NS “It’s been a long season and we understand his decision,” said Sylvain Bruno, Canada’s interim captain at the Billie Jean King Cup.

Françoise Abanda, Rebecca Marino, Gabriela Dabrowski and Chau will participate in the competition, which will be held from 1He is Until November 6 at the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.

Team Canada will start its course against France, before facing the Russian Tennis Federation (FRT).

The Billie Jean King Cup, formerly known as the Fed Cup, is the most important international women’s team competition.