Instagram Adds Lives Programming

(Agence Ecofin) – On Instagram Stories, users can use a sticker that allows them to be notified when an event such as a sports meeting, a new product release, or a major TV jury unveiling has been unveiled. This notification will make him enter Instagram Directs.

Instagram has announced on its Twitter account that it has added a new option to schedule live broadcasts within the app. This feature will allow users to notify subscribers 90 days in advance of the upcoming live broadcast and its title. In addition to this announcement, in the coming months Instagram will introduce a live mode in action to allow users to make various settings such as filters or spend time getting used to the camera before launching a live broadcast.

With the growing interest in e-commerce, Instagram definitely wants to boost in-app purchases with the interactive and instant aspects of the live video format.

As a reminder, there are more than 200 million businesses on Instagram and 90% of its users follow at least one professional account.

Shigo Kamdem