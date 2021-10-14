NHL: Alex Ovechkin beat Marcel Dion in fifth place with 732 goals

Wednesday, October 13, 2021. 9:05 pm

(Update : Wednesday, October 13, 2021. 10:04 p.m.)

Alex Ovechkin didn’t want to make Washington Capital fans wait before turning another page of history.

Gretsky’s chase of records is back again

Ovechkin scored two goals and earned four points Wednesday night, a performance that put him ahead of Marcel Dion for fifth in NHL scoring history, all in a 5-1 win over the New Rangers. York.

With this doubling, “Alex the Great” now has 732 goals in the Pittman circuit.

He has now lost 163 nets to join Wayne Gretzky at number one in history.

Hendrix scored in his first match

Quebec striker Hendrix Lapierre will remember October 13, 2021 for a long time.

The first in the career of Hendrix Lapierre!

In his first NHL game, Lapierre scored his first professional goal on this emotional evening for the hats.

The 19-year-old center found himself in a two-man standoff with his line partner TJ Oshie and set up a puck in the top half, baffling the vigilante Alexander Georgiev.

The Lapierre family was present for the meeting. The Gatineau resident fell and hit the board after scoring. O’Shea threw down a glove and raised it with his bare hand to celebrate the starters’ first goal in the capital.

“I told him before, just shoot the disc,” Ovechkin said. “He’s a talented young man, it’s fun to watch, and obviously I hope he has a great future.”

Oshie opened the power play in the first period. Justin Schultz also scored in strong play in the second half, 24 seconds before Lapierre’s goal.

Lapierre was smiling after his parents, grandparents, brother, sister and girlfriend attended his target.

“For the first match, I don’t think I could have dreamed of doing better,” Kipkere said.

Ovechkin made it 4-0 in the third inning, scoring from his favorite spot in the tough showdown circuit.

Chris Kreider, also on solid play, responded to Rangers midway through the final third. Kreider was the only vigilante to defeat Vitek Vanecek, who had saved 24 times.

Ovi scores abbreviated second

Ovechkin returned to the attack by scoring his fifth goal in his shortened career with 7:59 on the clock.

Georgiev allowed five goals in 27 shots in the net for Rangers. Igor Shesterkin is expected to be in office on Thursday at the Rangers domestic opening.