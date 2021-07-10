Zelda video game cartridge sold for $870,000

(New York) A cartridge for old Nintendo NES consoles for the legendary video game the legend of zelda It auctioned for a “record” $870,000 on Friday, Heritage Auctions said in a statement.

“This is the focus” of the sale, which is partly online through Sunday and includes “443 lots,” said Eric Bradley, a spokesman for the Dallas-based company. Dated 1987, the coin was still sealed in its original packaging.

For the auction house, this is a “world video game record”, pre-sale, last April, and still in Heritage Auctions, for a Super Mario Bros video game cartridge for the Nintendo NES dating back to 1986 (US$660,000).

Heritage did not inform the identity of the buyer(s).

A mixture of adventure, action, and exploration in a world of magic, Zelda is one of the most important titles in the history of the video game and a graphic icon for Nintendo, which is always present in its catalog of consoles.

For several years now, vintage video games have enjoyed increasing success with gamers feeling nostalgic.