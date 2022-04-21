Instagram no longer wants to share TiKTok videos in its reels

New changes coming to Instagram for content creators.

Instagram is making three changes. The goal is to prioritize original content and focus less on republished content. So special attention will be paid to the news feed and the Reels post. This results in more accessible product tags, improved tags, and a new arrangement based on authenticity.

Changes in the algorithm

First, product tags are now available to all users. Anyone can tag a product in a post. Then, users can now assign a category like “Photographer” or “Musician” to themselves and show it whenever someone tags them in a post. Finally, Instagram will start promoting more original content.

“We will try to do more to give more value to the original content, especially in relation to the republished content.” Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri says: According to him, these three amendments are aimed at ensuring the return of credit “Who deserves it”.

The complex as a target

On Facebook and Instagram, content tends to be plagiarism. Thus, the first “victims” or targets of these changes are the “aggregator” accounts. at TweetAdam Mosseri considers it so“As we move toward recommendations, it becomes increasingly important not to overestimate compilers”. According to him, this over-evaluation would be bad and negative for the creators, thus Harmful for long-term Instagram. As a reminder, these aggregator accounts are often accused of stealing content and credit from their creators. Thus, after these changes, if an account tries to republish content produced by other accounts in bulk, it may experience a reduction in the reach of those posts.

The aim of these changes is clearly to reduce the dominance of aggregator accounts and put creators in the spotlight. For this, Instagram relies on creating workbooks. They should be used to determine the degree of originality of content while searching for key indicators. For example, the name of the person doing the promotion and the date the content was created.

How about determining the origin of the content?

Adam Mosseri defined this task as difficult. So he simply said, ‘We can’t be sure’. Add, “We build classifiers to predict the probability of something being original.”.

Faced with this ambiguity, many users are wondering. For example, on Twitter, someone mentioned the following scenario: What would Instagram expect if someone steals a TikTok video and uploads it to Reels before anyone else. In other words, how can the algorithm predict the authenticity of this video?

The CEO acknowledges thatIt will be difficult.” It indicates that “If the account is an aggregate account, we are more likely to discover that the content is not original”. On the other side, “If someone is impersonating the original creator, which is less likely but could happen, it would be hard for us to find out.”.

