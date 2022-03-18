“Interest is high” in Likonen

Three days before the deadline for National Hockey League matches, the name of Montreal Canadiens striker Arturi Likonen continues to circulate.

“Great interest in the 26-year-old striker,” Darren Dreger wrote on Twitter on Friday. We are currently assessing his value to the team against what he could bring in the trade.

During his press conference on Thursday, General Manager Kent Hughes said he is open to all scenarios, but isn’t entirely looking to close another deal by Monday.

“There are players who are playing hockey very well at the moment,” he said. What we’ve learned in the past six weeks is that our locker room is strong. The team is working. One must evaluate several aspects before making another transaction.

“We don’t want to do an outright sale. If a team offers us a good deal, we’ll look at everything, but it’s not a necessity for us.

Remember that Lehkonen will be a restricted free agent at the end of this campaign, during which he has scored 28 points, including 13 goals, in 57 games so far.

