Invasion survival guide

On Tuesday, Taiwan’s military released a guide for civilians to teach them how to behave in the event of a Chinese invasion of the island, including storing food and finding shelter during the bombing.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised concerns in Taiwan, which the Chinese communist regime views as a rebellious province that must be reunited by force if necessary.

The 28-page guide contains information that “can be used by the general public as an emergency guide in the event of a military crisis or natural disaster,” a spokesperson for Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense said at a press conference. Sun Li Fang.

This is the first time that the Taiwanese military has published this type of manual.

Inspired by similar manuals published in Sweden and Japan, the document instructs residents on how to find shelters using mobile apps, how to recognize air raid sirens, and other behaviors to follow in the event of a bombing or natural disaster.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has taken a significantly more aggressive approach toward Taipei since the 2016 election of President Tsai Ing-wen, who considers Taiwan a truly sovereign country and not part of “one China.”

Last year, Chinese military aircraft made a record number of incursions into the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).