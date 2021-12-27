iPhone 11 inspires futuristic iPhone SE design (2022)

As we know, 2022 is likely to be a busy year in terms of powerful smartphones. Confusion, Samsung is preparing Jr Galaxy S21 FE And Galaxy S22 batch release during Le Xiaomi 12 It was unveiled on December 28, taking advantage of that deadline to reveal the information. But fans of models other than those running Android especially expect Apple at the turn. We are talking about a notch-free iPhone 14 Pro but above all a highly anticipated mid-range, the iPhone SE (2022). It must be said that the range is presented as ideal for lovers of iOS devices and not necessarily looking for a large technical sheet / imposing format. Today, the phone reveals information about its design.

iPhone SE (2022) borrowed from iPhone 11 in terms of design

iPhone 11 inspires the mid-range for 2022 – credit(s): Apple

The iPhone SE (2022), like its predecessors, is shaping up to be Apple’s best smartphone on smaller budgets. A medium range that offers the best of the Cupertino company. We’re talking about 5G compatibility and the return of Touch ID, perhaps under the screen (more optimistically). According to a new rumor, the smartphone is borrowing the design of the iPhone 11, a large format high-end with Face ID. Information speaks The iPhone SE (2022) has a chassis similar to that of its predecessor. This choice makes sense: every smartphone in the range seems to be a reflection of its generation. The first iPhone SE refers to the iPhone 5S and the iPhone SE (2020) refers to the iPhone 8.

The iPhone 11 has a more modern design than the iPhone 8 and it seems logical that the iPhone SE (2022) was inspired by it. Remember that previously, a leak told us more about a similar approach to the iPhone XR. Information also confirms That the mid-range planned for next year is equipped with the A15 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 13. Obviously, the performance is not likely to be at the level of the new model ofAn apple. There is also talk of the LCD screen: the smartphone will be the last to offer this technology. As for the iPhone SE release date (2022), it will be necessary to wait until March – April 2022.