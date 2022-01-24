Promotion for HUAWEI Nova 9 and Nova 8i smartphones

The HUAWEI Nova 9 and Nova 8i were launched in October 2021 and are the latest smartphones in the Nova Series. Featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor paired with 8GB of RAM, the HUAWEI Nova 9 is the top performing model. The 128GB storage space allows you to save all the data and apps downloaded via AppGallery. Compatible with 4G, this smartphone runs on Huawei’s EMUI 12 operating system. Its screen is 6.57 inches or 16.69 cm Full HD + OLED with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. At the back, you’ll discover a photo module made up of four lenses, including a 50MP Ultra Vision camera. At the moment, Order HUAWEI Nova 9 for only €449.99 from HUAWEI Store.
HUAWEI Nova 9 and 8i: Smartphones You Can Get at a Discount
HUAWEI Nova 8i is equipped with a 6.67-inch or 16.94cm Full HD+ bezel-less display. Equipped with 6GB of RAM, it performs well thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and EMUI 11 operating system. On the storage side, you will have 128GB of memory. To capture all the shots, you can switch between a 64MP camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro lens. Compatible with HUAWEI SuperCharge 66W technology, the HUAWEI Nova 8i battery can be fully charged in less than 40 minutes of plugging in. Thanks to HUAWEI Store’s good winter plans, you can get HUAWEI Nova 8i for €299.99.
