Is the season over for Justin Barron?

Justin Barron was chatting with Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton in a corridor at Bell Center near the opposing team’s locker room. He was waiting there to reconnect with his older brother, Morgan.

The two brothers did not feel the same feelings. Morgan had one of his best NHL games with a goal and assist in the Jets’ 4-2 win over CH. The younger did not participate in the meeting.

“I saw my brother [Justin] Today with my parents who are in town, Morgan said. We weren’t skiing in the morning so spent time with the family. Before I came to speak to you, I also had time to greet him. I was happy to see him and also happy for his new start with the Canadian.

“But we would have liked to play against each other.” In his first game in the National Hockey League, Justin faced the Rangers. I had just been sent to the MLS by Rangers. We came close to playing against each other in the NHL. I hope that happens soon.”

Like his younger brother, Morgan also participated in a trade in the NHL’s March 21 trade deadline. He moved from the Rangers to the Jets in an agreement in which Andrew Cope was involved.

For this visit to the Bell Center, Morgan was given the mandate to play on the left wing alongside Paul Stastney and Nikolai Eilers. He made Dave Lowry seem like a visionary by having a very good meeting.

“I love playing hockey. I was looking forward to this meeting and was happy to have the opportunity, he mentioned the number 36 from the Jets. I just played my sixth game in a row with the Jets since being called up by the Moose. For me, I think it’s a pinnacle. I want to keep fighting to keep My place is on this team.

In Justin’s case, the chances of him returning to play this season look slim.

He was injured in an accidental contact with Matthew Joseph on April 5 against the Ottawa Senators, and the 20-year-old defender missed his last three games in CH. He may have fractured his right ankle.

Barron is not expected to return in the near term because he is wearing an orthopedic walking shoe in his right leg.

The Colorado Avalanche’s 2020 first-round pick has played seven games this season, five with the Habs and two with Nathan McKinnon’s team.

Should Barron lose until the end of the season, the Habs will still have a surplus of defenders.

There are still nine healthy defenders at the big club. Chris Weidman, Kaley Clagg, and William Lagson all skipped their turn against the Jets.