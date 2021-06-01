Montreal Canadiens victory: Fans cheered in Montreal

Hockey fans, especially near the Bell Center, celebrated the Montreal Canadiens’ qualification Monday night for the next match of the Stanley Cup qualifiers.

Still unexpected a few days ago, the Canadians’ victory in the seventh game over the Toronto Maple Leaves delighted fans, who burst out with joy in the final seconds of the match.

After meeting near the Bell Center to watch the broadcast of the showdown, Montreal residents began moving down St. Catherine Street chanting “Go Habs Go” and waving flags with the team’s colors.

The same joy was also observed in restaurants across the province, with many fans gathering to watch the match.

“We are eagerly awaiting the next series,” she testified in an interview with TVA Nouvelles, a young woman who watched the game at a restaurant in Brossard, in Montérégie.

Remember that about 2,500 fans were able to attend the previous game at the Bell Center on Saturday evening, the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.