For Milan’s trip to Bologna in Serie A, Ismail Bennacer was decisive in the last moments of the encounter. His goal and assists allowed his team to win three points away from home.

The author of a rather mediocre first period Despite the two goals his team scored in the meeting between them in Bologna, Ismael Bennacer finally showed all his qualities in the second half.

Milan was surprised, despite its great lead (0-2), with a brave team from Bologna that equalized. Unfortunately for them, Bolognese was reduced to 10, then to 9 after two hard-to-challenged expulsions.

At this moment, Bennacer and his family released the toxin and resumed the path of the opposite target. The Algerian midfielder initially gave his team an advantage with a powerful shot at the entrance to the penalty area, allowing Milan to regain first place in the Italian Serie A awaiting Napoli’s match against Roma (2-3) tomorrow.

Ben Nasser Gemayel’s goal:

Just a few minutes into his goal, it was Bennacer once again who set off on the counter-attack before making a very good pass negotiated by Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Thus, the 40-year-old Swede was responsible for rolling the ball to the far post, which definitely awarded the win to Milan, after a regular match.

The final result is 2-4 for Milan and the temporary first place in the Italian league, after 9 days, for Benasser and his family.

Bin Nasser pass: