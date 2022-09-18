on video | Homes swept, waves 3 meters high, floods: Alaska is hit by a rare storm of strength

On Saturday, the US Weather Services said that a rare storm hit western Alaska, causing huge waves and flooding that washed away homes.

They explained on Twitter that “the remnants of Hurricane Merbuck will hit western Alaska…over the weekend, with heavy waves, hurricane-force storms, coastal erosion, and torrential rain.”

“The floods will only get worse,” they added.

“This is the strongest storm we’ve seen in early fall in the Bering Sea in the past 50 years,” University of Alaska climate scientist Rick Thoman told AFP.

Municipal services in Fairbanks, Alaska’s second largest city, described in the coastal village of Golovin, “Water surrounds the school, homes are flooded, and at least two homes are floating.”

Pictures posted on social media show extensive damage. CNN released a video showing a house floating on a river before getting stuck under a bridge.

The NWS describes “very angry seas” along the coast around Nome, with waves of 3.3 meters.

Wind gusts of up to 145 km/h have been recorded, according to the NWS, which is predicting stronger ones.

Facebook Weather Services said a flood warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday (6 a.m. GMT Sunday) in southern coastal areas and until 8:30 a.m. Sunday in northern regions, as the storm is heading.