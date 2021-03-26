It Takes Two is available and gives us the advantage of a launch trailer

It is expected to be one of the first major platform games of 2021. It takes two He showed himself several times during his promotional campaign, to our mockery Asymmetric gameplay Constantly renewing itself, all in a world oddly reminiscent of the latest Disney-Pixar movies. If you are still hesitant, know we have offered you Our test These are the last days.

While that It Takes Two will be released today, March 26thElectronic Arts and its Swedish studio Hazelight Studios offer us a final discovery in their story-telling trailer that depicts a couple hitting the wing who must do their best to help each other out and overcome the tests imposed by the odd wise doctor.

Our trailer shows us how to keep using Friend Pass to play for two people online by paying only one copy. Because as a reminder, the game is being played Exclusively for players Only one copy is required to be able to browse it in local collaboration or online via this popular My year passes.

Reminder, It takes two It was released today on PC via Steam and Origin, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox One And others Xbox Series X | S.. You can also discover A complete guide Combine a complete solution with different tips.