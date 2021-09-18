Huawei Mate 50: it will finally see the light of day

2021 is a tough year for him Huawei, who now feels that US sanctions are weighing on his shoulders. The Chinese company is now just a shadow of itself in the smartphone sector, Overtaken by all its national competitors (Xiaomi, Oppo or even Vivo). However, it did not abandon this sector, and decided to produce the Huawei P50, which is an event at the European level It will be scheduled on October 21. Happened, according to the latest information that just fell, could finally welcome an unexpected new model!

Huawei Mate 50

In fact, While rumors have indicated at least a break in the Huawei Mate seriesAnd The Huawei Mate 50 should see the light of day in the last quarter of 2021 according to leaker David Naranjo, an expert at DSCC. More precisely, the teaser of the event planned in Vienna in October will also relate to the popular Huawei Mate 50. At the moment, not much is known about this high-end virtual smartphone, which in any case, like all Huawei phones, for two years will not be entitled to Google Play Store services. Despite this drawback, are you interested in buying the Huawei Mate 50?