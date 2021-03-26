New president at Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries has a new president. The Quebec-based fruit juice and beverage giant took advantage of the release of its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2020 results on Friday to announce that Vincent R. Timbano to take over Rogemont’s business.

Nathael Morissette

Journalism

Mr. Vincent R. Timbano said in Friday’s press release, “I am excited by the prospect of working with Natalie Lasund and other members of the management team towards pursuing the achievement of the company’s business strategy.” Lassonde has a strong entrepreneurial spirit, portfolio of high-quality brands and a healthy financial position. ”

Photo provided by LASSONDE Vincent R Tempano has already been CEO of the Lassonde Pappas subsidiary since September 2020.

Remember that last week, Jean Gattuso, President and Chief Operating Officer, announced his departure after having worked for 34 years at the company known in particular for its brands in Rougemont, Oasis and Fairlee fruit and vegetable juice. He will leave Industries Lassonde on September 30, 2021, when Mr. Timpano takes office.

The latter has already been working within the organization since September 2020, and he is serving as President and CEO of Lassonde Pappas and Company Inc. , Which is the most important subsidiary in the manufacture and sale of ready-to-eat juices – drink drinks from Lasunde.