“It would be very difficult for me…” – St. Louis

Jeff Petrie recently expressed his desire to leave the Montreal Canadiens to be closer to his family. If he knows he has a lot to lose in terms of hockey if the offensive defensive man is traded, Martin St. Louis is sympathetic to the situation.

The Michigan native is in the first year of a four-year contract earning him an average of $6.25 million. At 34, he appears to be at a point in his career where it is necessary to return to his roots. After all, he’s spent the last 14 years of his life in Canada, including eight in Quebec, and a change of scenery might be good for him.

“I walk in my shoes. I don’t judge the world when I’m not in their shoes. Being a father and a family, it would be very hard for me to think about that, not being with my family. I sail with Jeff,” St. Louis said after Friday’s training for his troops. “.

This file seems to have been really affected by the coach. He also defended his player on several occasions, who has been criticized for his defensive flaws this season.

“If he has [affecté]Full-back Joel Edmondson of Petrie admitted he didn’t show us much. He showed no concern. He comes to the rink every day and loves to be Montreal Canadiens. He’s been playing hockey really well for a few weeks now. Who knows what will happen?”

It’s Monday, at the transaction deadline, we’ll know part of the answer to that question. General Manager Kent Hughes said he is open to the idea of ​​trading Petry, but not at any cost.