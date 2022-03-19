Acer Aspire 5 A514-54-37TM, Cheap 14-inch Ultrabook Silver Versatile Lightweight Fast Thin Tiger Lake Nomad 8h Windows 11 – LaptopSpirit

Our review of the Acer Aspire 5 A514-54-37TM

Inexpensive Multi-Purpose Laptop in Sleek, Slim & Light Design in SilverAcer Aspire 5 A514-54-37TM With a 14-inch IPS Full HD anti-reflective display, it can pack up to 8 hours of battery life with Windows 11. This Ultrabook benefits from improved responsiveness thanks to a fast 512GB SSD storage as well as connectivity to a convenient Wi-Fi and USB-C hub Daily with 8GB of RAM and a Core i3 Tiger Lake processor with Intel G4 graphics solution capable of supporting light gaming.

Acer Aspire 5 A514-54-37TM Features

screens) 14” Full HD LED IPS ComfyView 6.3mm thin bezels (1920 x 1080, anti-reflective) Healer Intel Core i3-1115G4 Tiger Lake (3.0 GHz, 2 cores, TDP 15W) Installed RAM (maximum) 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR4 3200MHz (32 GB), 2 slots (occupied) Graphics Card Intel UHD G4 integrated into the processor storage 512 GB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe) connectors 2 USB 3.0 + 1 USB 2.0 + 1 USB 3.1 Type C (Generation 1) HDMI 2.0 network Wi-Fi Hub (Wi-Fi 6, Intel AX601), Bluetooth 5.1 + Gigabit Ethernet Backlit keyboard – keyboard – Windows Hello – Sound system 2 speakers Acer True Harmony The operating system Windows 11 64 bit Declared autonomy / battery 8 hours / Li-Ion 3 cells 48 hours Weight / Dimensions (mm) 1.45 kg / 328 x 223 x 17.95

Acer Aspire 5 A514-54-37TM against the competition

The Acer Aspire 5 A514-54-37TM is currently displayed in . format Upgrade in Darty and in Fnak. Establishes himself as one of the Cheapest in its class It is the only one running under Windows 11 with such a modern processor and such a powerful graphics solution but also a Wi-Fi ax connection.

If this laptop does not fully meet your needs, we invite you to refer to our guide cheap laptopYou will find other similar laptops that can be good replacements for the Acer Aspire 5 A514-54-37TM.

Chassis, Connectors, and Display for Acer Aspire 5 A514-54-37TM

It’s a discreet and elegant look that this versatile laptop features in its slim and light silver design.

This Ultrabook has good connectivity including 1 USB-C and Wi-Fi ax wireless modules (Newer and more efficient than Wi-Fi ac), Bluetooth 5.1 for connections and remote connections, a practical HDMI video output to easily connect it to a TV or monitor, for example, Ethernet and audio ports as well as 3 USB ports all compatible with both USB 2.0 and USB 3.0, USB 3.0 ensures faster transfers including Up to 10 times that of USB 2.0 if you connect USB 3.0 peripherals.

Fans of high-definition videos and content in general will be pleased that the screen adopts 16:9 format associated with Full HD precise definition superior to the 1366 x 768 standard. As it adopts IPS technology, the screen also has large viewing angles, both horizontally and vertically. On the other hand, obviously in terms of this laptop’s placement, the colorimetry here is classic, lower than the high-end IPS panels. In any case, thanks to the anti-reflective treatment, the screen can be read more than the glossy panel in a bright environment (eg outside).

The performance and autonomy of the Acer Aspire 5 A514-54-37TM

The Acer Aspire 5 A514-54-37TM is a compact, high-definition laptop designed for everyday general purpose portable use.

Easy to transport Thanks to its lightness, compactness and accuracy, this versatile Ultrabook can last about 8 hours on battery in light use, which will appeal to the traveler.

It also offers good performance in everyday use, such as office automation and web browsing, because it is built on about 8GB of RAM and a low-power Intel Core i3-1115G4 Tiger Lake processor.

In addition, the latter directly integrates the Intel UHD G4 graphics part, which is certainly a modest solution but thanks to which you can watch photos and videos and play light titles.

Storage is up to the task, entrusted with a SSD that is silent but also consumes less power than a hard drive, and is much more powerful and faster.

Concretely, SSD ensures much better responsiveness and fluidity on a daily basis than a simple HDD. Thanks to the SSD, we especially benefit from faster start / stop and start of applications.

It’s the 512GB SSD offered here, a capacity identical to what hard drives offer as standard. However, if you need more space, you can obviously rely on external storage like a USB-C/USB 3.0 device to take advantage of fast transfers.