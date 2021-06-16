Italy ranks eighth by strangling Switzerland

Leading Group A with two victories in two matches after a successful debut against Turkey (3-0), Nacionale, the first qualifier, will play first place on Sunday against Wales (4 points) who also dominated the Turks.

Always generous and a magnet for the opposing goal, Roberto Mancini’s team didn’t allow a very shy Switzerland to breathe and held back too quickly thanks to a double from Locatelli (26, 52), the one who would have only become a substitute if Marco Verratti, still in the stands for the moment, didn’t hurt his knee. . Ciro Immobile wrapped up this evening (89).

Despite a quick exit from the injury of captain Giorgio Chiellini (24th place), the defense still made a perfect copy, allowing Italy to go on for the tenth game in a row without scoring (31 goals!).

After the opening fireworks display against Turkey, Mancini wanted to see if his side had any other ideas by throwing the starting line-up almost unchanged, with Giovanni Di Lorenzo in place of Alessandro Florenzi, with a calf injury.

From the start, the Swiss defense took the water on the left with several floods from Leonardo Spinazzola. On one of his passes, Ciro Immobile nevertheless missed the (tenth) frame for the header.

However, nothing seems capable of disturbing the calm Italian beautiful, who has been fueled by a run of 29 games now unbeaten (since September 2018). And do not enter the video assistant referee to deny Giorgio Chiellini a goal because of his hand (19). Nor exit immediately after the captain on the day he became the Italian after playing the most matches in the European Nations Cup (14).

And in this team capable of taking danger in a thousand ways, Locatelli made his debut to push in goal a position in a perfect withdrawal from Domenico Berardi with a goal of 100% Sassuolo (26).

Switzerland, with a similar 11 start to that against the Welshman (1-1) in the first match and coach – Vladimir Petkovic – at home at Stadio Olimpico as former Lazio coach, saw his hopes displayed in Surprise Italy.

She wasn’t even frankly unhappy to be back in the locker room with only one goal behind her: Lorenzo Insigne saw his high attempt being pushed back on the line by Manuel Akanji (34) and then Spinazzola, who was superbly shot by Insigne, missed nothing in the frame. (37).

Xherdan Shaqiri with a dead-end, tried to start a rebellion after the locker room, with the support of the first. Boy! Fired by swiss fans it turned off a bit in the first 45 minutes one way.

But then again it was Locatelli who quickly left them speechless, in a gentle kick from the left out of reach of Jan Sommer (52nd).

Stadio Olimpico has become completely light blueRediscover forgotten joys is being (Although candida is lacking due to health restrictions). The rescue of Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was determined to remain undefeated for a little longer and struggled to resolve before returning Steven Zuber (64), was loudly hailed.

Ciro Immobile was clumsy in quick succession in one-on-one against the goalkeeper (73, 75) but made up for it at the end of the game, from far away, to confirm that this born-again Italy was hungry after missing the world meet. Cup 2018.

Against Wales, Roberto Mancini will be able to match the Italian coach’s indomitable record set by Vittorio Pozzo at another time (30 unbeaten matches between 1935 and 1939). But there is no doubt that he is now looking further.

Russia ultimately avoided elimination against Finland on Thursday. Photo: Pool via Reuters/KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV

Russia is still optimistic

Thanks to its fans, Russia beat Finland 1-0, Wednesday in St. Petersburg, to preserve its chances of qualifying for the knockout stages of the European Championship.

Belgium dominated 3-0 on Saturday, and the press has since criticized, but the Russian team came close to disaster in the third minute.

A minute into the Finnish celebration, video assistance to the referee indicated an offside, nullifying striker Joel Bohjangalo’s success.

Finland had several scoring chances in the first half, but couldn’t capitalize on them. After that Russia took control of the meeting. Alexei Miranchuk scored the goal at the end of the first half in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Russian fans were able to celebrate their first Euro victory. Photo: Pool via Reuters/TATYANA MAKEYEVA

Atalanta Bergamo’s man of the match found the hole with a superb left-footed shot. He was left off the bench in his first match.

By defeating Denmark on Monday in Copenhagen, Russia will secure their ticket to the Round of 16.

The team said that Russian defender Mario Fernandez, who got off on a stretcher, sustained a spinal injury and was taken to hospital for tests.

All was not lost for Finland, who had already beaten Denmark. The Finns can extend their participation in the tournament by beating Belgium.

Later Wednesday, Turkey will play Wales, while Italy will play Switzerland.

Turkey is in trouble

Wales achieved their first victory and subjected Turkey to a second defeat (2-0) in the first group in Baku.

The Welshman, addicted to Switzerland (1-1) in the first match, was scored by Juventus striker Aaron Ramsey (43) in a wonderful opening from Gareth Bale, who at the end of the match provided a crucial pass to Conor Roberts (90). + 5).

Until Bell missed a penalty kick for committing a mistake on himself in the 61st minute.

Qualifying chances are now very at risk for Turkey, who were defeated 3-0 by Italy in their first match.