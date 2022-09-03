It’s the end of Serena Williams

One of the greatest athletes of all time is gone. Despite a fluid performance and overwhelming support from the New York crowd, Serena Williams exited in the third round of the US Open, the last tournament of her illustrious career.

Williams and Alia Tomljanovic put on a show for over three hours at Arthur Ashe Stadium, and the Australian finally won three sets 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 on Friday.

The American, in tears, thanked the audience who saw her win six titles between 1999 and 2014.

Williams served in the first set, leading 5-3, but saw Tomljanovic resist and return to take the lead.

History repeated itself in the second set, as the 40-year-old blew a 5-2 lead. Williams showed her teeth, however, at the most crucial moment, at the end of the tiebreak, to force the final set.

However, in the last round, she ran out of fuel, even though she stole her opponent’s serve in the first match. Tomljanovic won the next five matches, but had to wait for her sixth match point before closing the books.

Earlier this week, Williams knocked Montenegrin Danka Kovinic out of the competition and stunned world number two Annette Kontaveit.