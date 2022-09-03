All the LG flag in Oled but not without a hitch

At IFA 2022 we were able to get up close and personal with the beast, the LG Oled Flex (LX3), a gaming monitor/TV capable of folding or unfolding at will.

This 2022 IFA is celebrating its big comeback. As is often the case, the Berlin show turned into a party with screens, TVs, and screens. LG’s stand, one of the largest (behind Samsung and its cube), occupying an entire hall on its own, has some of the most interesting products to see, such as 8K panels and a flexible screen, the LG Oled Flex.

When quickly taken in hand on Forza Horizon 5, using the Xbox Series X, the screen clearly has little effect. We find all the qualities of the generic OLED panels of the LG C2 for example (even the front is very close to it), but with a small torsion of curvature of 900 R.

Annoying navigation

The model we saw was not accompanied by the remote control, but, in principle, it was provided. We had to tackle it with a center button under the board. This option offers five options: tap it, scroll left, right, up or down. Simple or prolonged pressing does not perform the same functions.

Source: Frandroid Source: Frandroid Source: Frandroid

You can of course change the curvature using the slider provided for this, from 0 to 100% with an alias every 5 points. While this interface element works well, I found that it wasn’t the most intuitive system. Especially when accessing the classic WebOS interface. There, the directional intersection is very limited. For example, there is no option to close the menu, forcing you to stupidly wait or restart the game with a huge HUD item.

To carry on the annoying aspects of the product, despite its firmly entrenched foot, gives the impression of fragility when handling the slab to lift it for example. A priori is just an impression due to the versatility of the device.

In-game printing

In addition to these simple notes, we were able to play in a noisy room and the first thing that catches the eye is that the speaker grille at the base of the stand does its job well. I could hear the cars roaring well Forza Although the music around me.

Source: Frandroid Source: Frandroid Source: Frandroid

This enhances immersion, as does the curvature of the screen that allows you to delve deeper into your chosen video game world. We can already see ourselves taking full advantage of this digital cocoon. Important resolution, even at a short distance, I didn’t feel like seeing the pixels or detecting too many annoying reflections on the panel. This is also a good point, especially for Oled.

To follow us, we invite you to Download our Android and iOS app. You can read our articles and files and watch the latest videos on YouTube.