Scarlett Johansson and Disney settle their Black Widow dispute

Scarlett Johansson, one of Hollywood’s highest-paid stars, has taken a percentage of the proceeds from the much-anticipated Marvel movie, in which she was the star, according to a complaint filed in late July in a Los Angeles court.

So she estimated that showing the film simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+, the entertainment giant’s video-on-demand service, ended for her with a multi-million dollar shortfall.

And Disney, the owner of Marvel Studios, for its part, claimed that she did not violate the contract, accusing the actress of neglect. The horrific and prolonged global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic .

Scheduled for 2020, version Black Widow In fact, it has been postponed several times due to the closure of cinemas due to the health crisis.

Thanks to this agreement, the terms of which were not disclosed, Scarlett Johansson and Disney are now best friends in the world once again.

I’m so glad we were able to work out our differences with Disney The actress wrote in a press release sent to AFP.

I am extremely proud of the work that has been done together over the years and have greatly valued my technical relationship with their team. I look forward to continuing our cooperation in the coming years , she completes.

I’m so glad we made a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson Black Widow , wrote Alan Bergman, president of Disney Studios, praising his contributions to the Marvel movie franchise.