Jack Gullit, President of Sun Life Canada, wins CEO of the Year award

An inspiring leader with mental health at heart Jack joined Sun Life as President of Sun Life Canada in 2018. As an actuary by training, he previously held a number of management positions in Canada, in a Europe And in the United States with a large consulting firm. born ShawiniganHe returned to the country to serve as president of Sun Life Canada and direct the organization towards its goal: to help Quebeckers and Canadians achieve sustainable financial security and a healthy lifestyle.

As part of the CEO of the Year award, Jack distinguished himself for the mental health strategy he implemented in the company and the importance he placed on the health of his employees. Her commitment comes in three ways: implementing initiatives to advance the well-being of Sun Life employees, mobilizing the business community around the importance of this cause and supporting organizations, and events that support mental health.

“The jury has been heavily influenced by Sun Life’s HR policies. The company’s mental health strategy deployed during the COVID-19 pandemic has been highly developed and targeted at both employees, students and business leaders,” explains Jean-Paul Jani, Chair of the Selection Committee. There are eight measures Very concrete aimed at preventing mental disorders as much as with the rehabilitation process for employees. They have access to psychologists, personal trainers, and lecturers, as well as therapy and telemedicine services.”

Sun Life employees are more interactive

In 2021, Sun Life saw its employee engagement rate increase by 6% compared to 2019. This increase is partly due to the efforts Jack and his team have made since the start of the pandemic to support employees, which has had an effect on the increase. Their commitment and loyalty to the employer.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jack created several methods in order to find out the mental and physical state of the company’s employees. Several internal surveys continue to be published in order to better understand their situation. Jack has held briefing sessions called “Ask Me Anything”. These regular sessions are opportunities to speak frankly about important issues such as mental health, resilience, and racial injustice.

Under Jack’s leadership, Sun Life has put in place stronger measures to help employees during the pandemic, such as doubling the number of days of personal compulsion from five to ten, and introducing three days off for personal reasons. wellness, allowing flexible hours, creating a network to help parents, and many more.

Sun Life Economic Performance

Since Jack joined Sun Life Canada in 2018, the company’s earnings growth has doubled, outpacing the company’s major competitors’ earnings growth, thanks to strong, balanced and sustainable growth across all of its Canadian operations.

“Jack is an assertive leader who does not hesitate to make bold decisions,” said Kevin Strain, President and CEO of Sun Life. Jack leverages our investments in virtual healthcare, digital solutions, and new tools for advisors. He has also championed mental health while continuing to help Canadians lead healthier lives. His leadership reflects the importance we place on our customers, our communities, and our colleagues. “

