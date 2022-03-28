Jada Pinkett, Will Smith, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher…star couples at the Oscars

The 94th Academy Awards were held in Hollywood on Sunday evening. Yes Jessica Chastain And the will Smith for Best Actress and Best Actor, Jane Campion He also starred by leaving him with the Best Director award. For the most anticipated event of the year, many celebrities, including some couples, walked the red carpet. This is the case of Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The latter surprised the room by slapping MC Chris Rock . Not forgetting the actor who was seen in “Doctor Strange” Benedict Cumberbatch Oscar nominee Sophie Hunter Kristen Stewart and her fiancé, Dylan Mayer, or even Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who also raised a donation to support Ukraine.

Samuel L. Jackson and Latania She was also present. The 73-year-old actor also received an Honorary Oscar for his entire career. Meanwhile, Jessica Chastain was on the arm of her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposolo. For the occasion, the Oscar winner wore a long, low-cut dress with beading on the train.