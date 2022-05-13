Janic Fournier in the Canadian Got Talent Finals

Janic Fournier in the final Canada Got Talent, which will be shown live, Tuesday, May 17th at 8pm on Citytv. The singer was chosen by the audience because it was the popular vote that determined the last two finalists from the show.

Olivia Levi

Journalism

I'm ready! Ready! I thank the fans in Quebec and Canada who voted for me, you're awesome, I'm so touched, I'm so grateful, but above all, so ready!" captivated singer Saguenéenne in an interview, on her way to Niagara Falls, where the final will be held. "I left Chicoutimi this afternoon, sleep in Cornwall to get to Niagara Falls tomorrow. We start dress-ups and rehearsals on Friday," she said.

Janic Fournier had impressed the judges of the show by singing I give up by Celine Dion, which led her straight to the semi-finals where she presented never enoughSong from the movie greatest showman. “You’re an angel and you sing like an angel,” Judge Howie Mandel told him while Jason Priestley threw him “You should have a string of performances at the Las Vegas residence.”

“A smile has stuck in my face since this afternoon, since I heard the news. I’m in bliss, it’s totally insane, it’s unbelievable! This is my gift for my 50 year old!And Your birthday is May 20, but I’m going to schedule you on May 17, in the Grand Final, at 8 PM. on Citytv! Janic Fournier said very excitedly.