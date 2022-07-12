January 6 Committee | Links between Donald Trump and the far right under investigation

(Washington) A group of elected members of the US Congress will show on Tuesday how far-right militias played a leading role in storming the Capitol after responding to a call from their hero, Donald Trump.

Camille Camdessus

France media agency

Depuis le début du mois de juin, cette commission parlementaire — sept démocrates et deux républicains répudiés par leur parti — déroule lors d’auditions publiques un récit plaçant l’ancien président américain les et ten’ coupe condition “.

The videos and testimonials back up, and accurately illustrate the pressure the billionaire has put in place to stay in power, from the 2020 presidential election to his supporters’ attack on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.

tweet

A parliamentary source said that during Tuesday’s seventh hearing, the committee intends to “examine how Donald Trump in the weeks leading up to January 6th became increasingly desperate and summoned the crowd to Washington.”

At the center of the investigators’ presentation is a tweet from the former businessman dating back to December 19, during which he called the crowd to gather in the American capital on the day of ratification of Joe Biden’s victory.

Big demonstration in Washington on Jan. 6. “Be there, it’s going to be crazy,” the White House tenant wrote on Twitter, his favorite megaphone at the time.

Investigators intend to show how many far-right militias viewed the tweet, such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, as an invitation to participate in the rally. And their first preparations began.

“We will show how this was a decisive moment that caused a succession of events,” the parliamentary source said.

“sedition”

Thousands of Trumpists have responded to the president’s call. A wave of red berets, gathered in the bitter cold, listened to Donald Trump’s speech, before attacking the US Capitol in unnamed chaos.

Within this crowd, the Federal Prosecutors were quickly interested in the Federal Prosecutors who arrived in small groups with paramilitary equipment indicating some kind of planning.

Several have been charged with “sedition,” an extremely rare charge of conspiring against the government or one of its laws. Their direct connection to the White House has not been publicly proven.

Jason van Tattenhoff, a former spokesman for the guards of the department, is expected to testify before the parliamentary committee on Tuesday.

For nearly a year, these elected officials have listened to more than 1,000 witnesses, including two children of the former president, combing through 140,000 documents to highlight Donald Trump’s specific actions and gestures before, during and after this shaking event. American democracy.

The Republican billionaire, who publicly flirts with the idea of ​​running for president in 2024, strongly condemns the commission’s work, in turn denouncing a “perversion of justice” or a “witch hunt.”

Son parti, qu’il contrôle encore d’une main de fer, a d’ores et déjà promis d’enterrer les conclusions de cette commission s’il venait à prendre le contrôle de la Chambre des représentants lors des législatatives de mi- In November.