Microsoft releases two trial versions of Windows 11

Things got interesting in the Windows Insider Program. Microsoft just released Two new builds of Windows 11 on the Windows Insiders beta channel, divide the series into two categories. To old insiders, this sounds like what Microsoft did in 2019 with the slow loop. This is what that means for you.

So there are two new versions here. One is Building 22621.290 and the other Building 22622.290. Those who take Building 22622.xxx Updates New features will be released or enabled Through activation packages. Those who are on they drankWild 22621.xxx they are who New features will be disabled by default.

Please note that the majority of Beta Channel Insider users will automatically receive Building 22622.xxx. Insiders who access the group with new features disabled by default with Building 22621.xxx It can always check for updates and choose to install the update that will have the features released. Microsoft explained below.

This approach will help us check that we are able to release updates with features that are disabled by default. It will also allow us to get a better idea of ​​the impact of enabling new features. By comparing feedback and usage data between insiders in these two groups, we can see if a feature has reliability issues, for example. Based on this information, it will help us determine if new features are available to more Insiders by increasing their rollout or, in some cases, disabling a feature to fix bugs. The goal is to use comparison data to ensure the best possible experience while testing new features and experimenting with Windows Insiders in the beta channel. This method is only used for the beta channel and does not indicate any changes or plans to roll out the final feature. The enablement package artificially increments the update version number with new features that have been deployed and enabled to help distinguish devices with the update with the features disabled by default. As a reminder, the features we test with Windows Insiders will ship when they’re ready, and not all features we test in the beta channel will ship to customers at large.

It can be confusing and you may lose some functionality with these versions. If so, install the activation package and you will be back soon.

However, build 22622.290 offers suggested actions for phone numbers and dates, as well as a OneDrive storage alert and subscription management in Settings. The fixes for this version are below.

Middle clicking on a folder in the file explorer body will now open it in a new tab.

The tab row should now be included in the keyboard focus cycle when you press Tab or F6. Once the focus is in the row of tabs, you can use the left or right arrow keys to cycle through them.

Fixed an issue where the order of tabs when using CTRL + Tab is incorrect if you rearrange the tabs in File Explorer.

Some modifications were made when “Show full path in address bar” is enabled, to ensure that the folder name is always visible.

Fixed a scaling issue that could cause tabs to resize unexpectedly.

Right-clicking on a tab and then another click in File Explorer should make the context menu disappear more reliably.

Versions 22621.290 and 22622.290 have these fixes

new! We have added the FSCTL_LMR_QUERY_INFO token from the Common File System Controller (FSCTL) Server Message Block (SMB) redirector.

new! We added support for Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.3 in Windows LDAP (Lightweight Directory Access Protocol) client and server applications.

We have updated the Remove-Item cmdlet to properly interact with Microsoft OneDrive folders

We have enabled the InternetExplorerModeEnableSavePageAs group policy. For more information, see the Microsoft Edge browser policy documentation.

We fixed an issue that caused the “Take Photo” button to disappear when using a common file dialog to open the camera.

We fixed an issue that prevented devices from receiving an offer from Windows Update for the same extension driver when the extension driver was already installed without the primary driver.

We’ve fixed an issue that caused an Active Directory installation from media (IFM) build to fail with the “2101 JET_errCallbackFailed” error.

We fixed an issue that occurs when the Active Lightweight Directory Service (LDS) resets the password for userProxy objects. The password reset fails with an error like “00000005: SvcErr: DSID-03380C23, problem 5003 (WILL_NOT_PERFORM), data 0”.

We have enabled the InternetExplorerModeEnableSavePageAs group policy. For more information, see the Microsoft Edge browser policy documentation.

We fixed an issue that occurs when Active Directory Lightweight Directory Service (AD LDS) resets the password for userProxy objects. When you try to reset someone else’s password and you are authenticated using a simple hook, the password reset fails. The error is something like “00000005: SvcErr: DSID-03380C23, problem 5003 (WILL_NOT_PERFORM), data 0”.

We’ve fixed an issue that prevented Microsoft Edge from being available in the Windows Sandbox.

There is only one major known problem. Microsoft is fixing an issue that causes periodic crashes in Windows user interface components (such as explorer.exe) to a small number of beta channel insiders, causing the screen to flicker. If you are interested, run the following command from an elevated PowerShell window.

Add-AppxPackage -Register -Path C:\Windows\SystemApps\Microsoft.UI.Xaml.CBS_8wekyb3d8bbwe\AppxManifest.xml -DisableDevelopmentMode -ForceApplicationShutdown

Phew! Happy download, Windows Insider Program!

